Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Thc Biomed Intl in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 97,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Thc Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

