The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

The Andersons has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Andersons has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Andersons to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of ANDE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a P/E ratio of -394.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

