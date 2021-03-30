The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. 44,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

