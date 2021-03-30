The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

BA opened at $250.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

