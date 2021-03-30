The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA stock opened at $250.52 on Monday. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

