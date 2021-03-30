The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 60,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 933,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 854,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

