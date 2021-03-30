The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

