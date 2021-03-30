The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

