The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,071 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.