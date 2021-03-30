The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of AutoNation worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

