The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.