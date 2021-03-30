The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Primo Water worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 348,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

PRMW opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

