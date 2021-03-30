The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 473 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.28% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

