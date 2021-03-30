The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Southern were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

