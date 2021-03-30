The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

