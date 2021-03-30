The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $612.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $153.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

