The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Buys C$87,383.76 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil purchased 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at C$90,053.76.

CVE WED traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,881. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of C$383.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. The Westaim Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

