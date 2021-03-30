Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

THTX stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THTX. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

