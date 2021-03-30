Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

