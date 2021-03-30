TheStreet Lowers Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

