TheStreet Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “B-“

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $50.58 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,267,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

