TheStreet Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to “B-“

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

THC opened at $51.80 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

