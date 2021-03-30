ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,497.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $11,524.21 or 0.19502962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $998.99 million and approximately $25,497.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

