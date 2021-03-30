Tierion Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $3.40 million and $88,085.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

