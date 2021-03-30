Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tofutti Brands stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.53. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

