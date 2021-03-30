Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $283.69 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.99 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.