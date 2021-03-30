Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 750 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roku by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 209,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,042 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 163,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $300.79 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.64 and a 200 day moving average of $312.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -358.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

