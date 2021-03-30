Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

