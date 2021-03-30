Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,501 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.