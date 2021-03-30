Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

