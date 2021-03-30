Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 856 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.