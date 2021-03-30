Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.

TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

