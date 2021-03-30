Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

TMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

