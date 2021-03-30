TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $269.64 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,080 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.0% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $269,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 190,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. 33,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

