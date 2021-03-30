TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Purchases 96,725 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,725 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $81,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,741. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

