TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 973% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.