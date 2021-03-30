Traders Buy Large Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,155 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,474% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 466,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

