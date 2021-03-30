Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $264,816. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.