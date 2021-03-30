Treat DAO Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $330,477.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

