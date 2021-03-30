TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

