TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 232.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

