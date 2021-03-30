Trittium Market Capitalization Tops $12.20 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Trittium has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $76,743.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

About Trittium

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

