Truist Financial Corp Acquires 8,254 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in NVIDIA by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.23. 218,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.20. The company has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

