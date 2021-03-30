Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $221,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. 2,886,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

