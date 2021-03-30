Truist Financial Corp Has $279.06 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.