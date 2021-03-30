Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $60.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCNNF. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

