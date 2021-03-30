Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 161,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.