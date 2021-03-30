Trustco Bank Corp N Y Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 3.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 840,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,463,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

