Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 227,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

