Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,588. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.